UK Airlines demand that passenger locator forms be simplified

UK airlines and beyond have demanded that the online passenger locator form that must be completed when flying into Britain be simplified.

The form has to be filled in 48 hours before arriving in Britain and while many other countries require documentation to be filled out, none are as complex as the UK.

At the Airlines 2021 conference in London, many of those attending criticised the passenger locator form.

Chief executive of the giant Dutch airline KLM Pieter Elbers said that a colleague completed his form for him ahead of his trip to the UK.

“My assistant almost asked for a pay rise for sorting it out,” he said.

Chief executive of Virgin Atlantic Shai Weiss said that during the Covid pandemic the amount of paperwork and bureaucracy had increased.

“We’re behaving as though we don’t have a vaccine,” he said.

Eurostar’s strategy director Gareth Williams told a committee from the House of Lords earlier this month that the form “runs on a list of redundant questions for six pages.”

The length of the form has increased since it was introduced in summer last year, with extra questions such as the code number for the mandatory “day two” test and any islands visited in the 10 days before arrival in the UK.

Although the question about the seat number has been removed, travellers now have to answer: “Did you transit through this country via plane or train without passing Border Control?”

At the Airlines 2021 event, aviation minister Robert Courts insisted: “We’ve already simplified the passenger locator form.”