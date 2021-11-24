Ten people arrested in Torrevieja and Almoradí for conning victims using “smishing” and “phishing” scams.

The gang stole more than 56,000 euros.

Guardia Civil officers have arrested seven men and three women in Torrevieja and Almoradí for committing 504 fraud offences using “smishing” and “phishing” scams to illegally obtain more than 56,000 euros – which was then laundered by acquiring cryptocurrencies and diverting some of the cash to Morocco.

There are more than 163 people affected by the gang’s scams.

Using the two methods: “smishing”, which is the sending of text messages to mobile phones, and “phishing”, which is the sending of mass e-mails to various victims, the criminals sent potential victims a link to pages acting as banking websites. From there, the gang would aim to steal the victim’s personal data.

Once they had fraudulently obtained the personal data, they asked the banks for new bank cards in the victim’s name with the aim of linking them to contactless mobile payment services.

Finally, the gang used mobile phones to make withdrawals of the stolen money from cash machines located in different parts of the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia and the Autonomous Community of Andalucia.

The Investigation Area of ​​the Civil Guard of Torrevieja and Almoradí found out that the gang cooperated with the workers and the manager of a betting shop in Almoradí, where the criminals used the POS of the company to make payments with the cards in exchange for granting them 15 per cent of the profits obtained by the fraud.

The Courts of Guard of Torrevieja and Orihuela found four of the gang guilty, brothers between 23 and 32 years of age, and they were jailed without bail whilst the rest were released with charges, including a Swedish woman who hid the gang and two Spanish women of Spanish nationality aged 37 and 22.

The Guardia Civil were able to recover: 17,500 euros in cash, 630 dollars, 17 high-end telephones, 3 vehicles such as passenger cars, SIM cards, cryptocurrency purchase tickets, bank cards, documentation that reflects the sending of money to Morocco, and material computer scientist.

The Guardia Civil recommends that when browsing a website that asks for personal data, the first thing to do is to look at the URL in the address bar to check if it’s an official address. If you have any doubt, contact the company that is supposedly requesting the data.

