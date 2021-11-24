Home Virtual EWN Costa Blanca North Snow, rain and cold for Valencia

Snow, rain and cold for Valencia

By
Peter McLaren-Kennedy
-
0
Valencia, Snow, AEMET, rain, temperature
Snowfall has intensified in San Isidro as a result of Storm Gloria. Credit: snowblower.

AEMET has said that Valencia can expect snow, rain and cold for the rest of the week. The forecast which follows the cold and stormy weather of the last few days, states that snowfalls can be expected between 800 and 1,000 metres.

AEMET, the weather agency, has said that Wednesday is likely to be the coldest and wettest day this week but that it will be some time before the weather clears and temperatures begin to rise. In fact the first snow of the season has already fallen in Los Serranos and El Rincon de Ademuz sending temperatures into single figures.

The weather will be more extreme in coastal areas of the north of the province and on high ground with weak frost in area. The south of the province will enjoy better weather where occasional clearings will open.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Temperatures overnight are expected to be well below 10 degrees rising to around 15 degrees in warmer areas during the day. The rise in temperature could be accompanied by heavy rainfalls specifically around Valencia city itself.

IN issuing the forecast for cold, rain and snow in Valencia, AEMET has as always has asked people in the area to care and to limit travel in areas worst affected.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews




LOGO-EUROWEEKLY

Known as the PEOPLE’S PAPER, Euro Weekly News is the leading English language newspaper in Spain. And it’s FREE!

Covering the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Almeria, Axarquia, Mallorca and beyond, EWN supports and inspires the individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities we serve, by delivering news with a social conscience. Whether it’s local news in Spain, UK news or international stories, we are proud to be the voice for the expat communities who now call Spain home.

With around half a million print readers a week and over 1.5 million web views per month, EWN has the biggest readership of any English language newspaper in Spain. The paper prints over 150 news stories a week with many hundreds more on the web – no one else even comes close.

Our publication has won numerous awards over the last 25 years including Best Free Newspaper of the Year (Premios AEEPP), Company of the Year (Costa del Sol Business Awards) and Collaboration with Foreigners honours (Mijas Town Hall). All of this comes at ZERO cost to our readers. All our print and online content always has been and always will be FREE OF CHARGE.

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 [email protected]

Contact us: [email protected]

British Camber of Commerce
Be prepared for DGT fines you could face this winter

Be prepared for DGT fines you could face this winter

Motoring
Be prepared for DGT fines you could face this winterIn the same way that there are certain traffic fines that are more frequent during...
The different funeral plans from Golden Leaves

The different funeral plans from Golden Leaves

Spain
THE funeral plan providers at Golden Leaves have been finding the right pre-paid plans for their clients for years, making sure their wishes are...
threats heard over the phone

Death threats heard over the phone leads to arrest

News
Death threats heard over the phone leads to arrest. A man who broke a restraining order has been arrested in Barcelona. The accused has...

New bill can remove British Citizenship without notice

News
Clause seems to show the right to remove British citizenship can also be applied retroactively A new rule change proposed by the Home Office could...
News in Brief - Costa Blanca South

News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Costa Blanca South
Be prepared SAN FULGENCIO’S latest council meeting approved a Flood Risk Action Plan establishing a chain of command during freak weather conditions like the...

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.