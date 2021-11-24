Snow, rain and cold for Valencia

AEMET has said that Valencia can expect snow, rain and cold for the rest of the week. The forecast which follows the cold and stormy weather of the last few days, states that snowfalls can be expected between 800 and 1,000 metres.
AEMET, the weather agency, has said that Wednesday is likely to be the coldest and wettest day this week but that it will be some time before the weather clears and temperatures begin to rise. In fact the first snow of the season has already fallen in Los Serranos and El Rincon de Ademuz sending temperatures into single figures.
The weather will be more extreme in coastal areas of the north of the province and on high ground with weak frost in area. The south of the province will enjoy better weather where occasional clearings will open.
Temperatures overnight are expected to be well below 10 degrees rising to around 15 degrees in warmer areas during the day. The rise in temperature could be accompanied by heavy rainfalls specifically around Valencia city itself.
IN issuing the forecast for cold, rain and snow in Valencia, AEMET has as always has asked people in the area to care and to limit travel in areas worst affected.
