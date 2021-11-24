Snow, rain and cold for Valencia

The weather will be more extreme in coastal areas of the north of the province and on high ground with weak frost in area. The south of the province will enjoy better weather where occasional clearings will open.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be well below 10 degrees rising to around 15 degrees in warmer areas during the day. The rise in temperature could be accompanied by heavy rainfalls specifically around Valencia city itself.

IN issuing the forecast for cold, rain and snow in Valencia, AEMET has as always has asked people in the area to care and to limit travel in areas worst affected.

