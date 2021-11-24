Ryanair boss warns of flight disruptions over European lockdowns

Ryanair boss warns of flight disruptions for Christmas over European lockdowns. Ryanair has warned travellers they could face flight disruptions over the next few months as European countries possibly head into lockdown.

The coronavirus is hitting some countries in Europe hard. Austria, the Netherlands and Germany have seen cases increasing recently. Austria has put the entire country into a National lockdown. This means that tourists will not be able to visit until early December. Jet2 have already started cancelling flights to Austria.

Jens Spahn, the German health minister has warned that Germany could follow Austria and head into a new lockdown soon. The Netherlands are struggling too and riots broke after the country entered a partial lockdown.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has warned travellers to expect disruptions. He explained: “Up until last weekend, things were going great. Volumes were back running at about 100% of our pre-COVID price volumes.

“It has been disrupted by the Austrian lockdown and there is a renewed concern across Europe about a fourth or fifth wave of COVID.”

He went on to add: “I think we’re in for a fraught period between now and Christmas where it looks like Europe is going to get very nervous again at the worst time of the year when people are making their Christmas travel plans.

“I think it’s inevitable we will undermine confidence between now and Christmas, and that will disrupt Christmas and also unsettle people between Christmas and New Year when they would normally start booking their summer holidays.”

