Ryanair adds 24 new European routes to its schedule

Ryanair Airlines adds 24 new European routes to its schedule for summer 2022.

Get set for summer as Ryanair has announced its full summer 2022 schedule. The airline has added 24 new European routes for the summer. Bargains are there to be had for summer breaks to numerous destinations.

Ryanair’s new list includes destinations that are popular with Brits such as Fuerteventura, Menorca and Ibiza along with Milan, Gran Canaria, Paphos and Vienna.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s Director of Commercial commented on the stunning line-up for summer and said: “We are pleased to announce our UK summer 2022 schedule offering our customers even more European destinations. Following two summers of on and off again travel restrictions, our UK customers now have 24 new routes to choose from.”

The new flights will be available from seven UK airports including Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and London Stansted.

Cheap flights will be available for travel dates up to late October 2022. Ryanair is expecting the seats to sell out quickly. At the moment tickets are on sale until Thursday midnight, November 25.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.