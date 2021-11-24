Piers Morgan hits back at Adil Ray for calling him a ‘baby’

Piers Morgan hits back at Good Morning Britain’s Adil Ray for calling him a ‘baby’.

Adil Ray took the opportunity to poke fun at Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. Adil had launched into a debate with Susanna Reid and guest Kevin Maguire. The hosts were debating taking kids to work when Adil took the chance to make fun of Piers.

Maguire commented: “If you are driving a cab, or you work in a call centre, you cannot take your baby into work.”

Maguire asked Susanna: “When your kids were young, were you taking them into a TV studio while you were presenting? Were you presenting with a baby? Rocking him or her?”

Adil took the chance to slip a quick joke in and said: “You have presented with some babies over the years, haven’t you?”

To make doubly sure that everyone knew who he was talking about Adil added: “They stormed out and threw a tantrum.”

Piers had stormed off GMB back in March after being criticised by co-host Alex Beresford.

Piers hit back at Adil on Twitter and said: “Hmmm. Given how Mr Ray has helped destroy GMB’s ratings since I left, if I were him I’d probably avoid mocking the guy who took them to record heights….”

