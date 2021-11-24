Pedro Sánchez announces bonus programme for SMEs and self-employed.

The ‘Digital Kit’ programme will help one million SMEs and the self-employed.

SPANISH President, Pedro Sánchez, has announced today (November 24) at an event at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, the imminent launch of the ‘Digital Kit’ programme which will boost the digitisation of SMEs and the self-employed through public investment – charged to the funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

The programme, which will be officially presented tomorrow by the First Vice-President and Minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, will promote the digital transformation of one million SMEs and the self-employed through a digitalisation voucher that will allow them to finance a set of services and solutions already available on the market.

According to the president, a first call for applications will soon be launched, for an amount of 500 million euros, for companies with between 10 and 49 workers. This will be followed by calls for applications for SMEs of other sizes.

Speaking at the opening of the 8th Annual Congress of Multinationals, the president said: “We are talking about very significant amounts that can have a transformative effect from the point of view of the digitisation, sustainability and competitiveness of our productive fabric.”

