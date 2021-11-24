Mystery as man discovered shot in the head inside a car

Mystery as man discovered shot in the head inside a car in Spain’s Madrid.

A 42-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was unconscious when he was found and is said to be in a very serious condition. According to the Emergency Services 112 in Madrid, the man was discovered in Madrid’s Getafe.

A passer-by noticed the parked car and when they approach they saw a person inside. The passer-by alerted the emergency services at about 9pm on Monday, November 22.

The car was discovered in a car park in Rosa de Luxemburgo street. This is next to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident where they found the unconscious man in the car. The man had a gunshot wound to his head and was stabilised by medics. The man was then transferred in a very serious condition to the Doce de Octubre Hospital.

The man was admitted but no further updates are available on his condition at this time. The shooting is being investigated by officers from the National Police.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

