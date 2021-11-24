Mystery as man discovered shot in the head inside a car in Spain’s Madrid.

A 42-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was unconscious when he was found and is said to be in a very serious condition. According to the Emergency Services 112 in Madrid, the man was discovered in Madrid’s Getafe.

A passer-by noticed the parked car and when they approach they saw a person inside. The passer-by alerted the emergency services at about 9pm on Monday, November 22.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The car was discovered in a car park in Rosa de Luxemburgo street. This is next to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident where they found the unconscious man in the car. The man had a gunshot wound to his head and was stabilised by medics. The man was then transferred in a very serious condition to the Doce de Octubre Hospital.

The man was admitted but no further updates are available on his condition at this time. The shooting is being investigated by officers from the National Police.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.