‘My husband couldn’t make our wedding so I went without him’. The ingenious bride managed to make the wedding work without the groom.

Many couples have had to rearrange their weddings multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One couple was so determined to get married they even carried on when the groom could not make it.

The couple had already rescheduled the wedding twice and everything had been set to go to plan for their third attempt. The groom to be though was hit with food poisoning that was so bad he ended up in hospital on the day of the wedding. The couple did not want to cancel last minute so came up with a creative plan.

An imaginative set-up was used to make it look like the groom was at the wedding. A pole with wheels was used with an iPad somehow strapped to where the groom’s head should have been. The tablet showed a photo of the groom’s face. The bride managed to cut the cake with her husband and even enjoy their first dance.

The wedding venue The Victorian shared the heart-warming video to TikTok. The groom commented and said: “GROOM HERE! HUGE thank you to The Victorian.

“Due to other attempts and hospital regulations, and hopes for me returning to the ceremony, I wanted [my bride] to stay with her friends and family.”

