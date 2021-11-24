Met police officer charged with multiple new offences including 3 rapes

Met police officer charged with multiple new offences including three counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service has said. PC Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, based within the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with one count of rape last month in an unrelated case.

The CPS, announcing the new charges, say they relate to three women and are alleged to have taken place between 2017 and 2020.

Charges

“About the first woman, the Met police officer, is charged with “two counts of rape, one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, one count of false imprisonment, one count of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent”.

“For the second case, the Met officer is charged with one count of assault by penetration, one count of sexual assault, and one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration”.

“The final charge against the third woman is one count of rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour”, the CPS said.

Court appearances

The sexual predator Met officer will make his first court appearance concerning the new charges via videolink at 2 pm on Friday, November 26 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The Met police officer is currently remanded in custody.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The Met Police said PC Carrick was previously arrested on Saturday, October 2 by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and PC Carrick was suspended by the Metropolitan Police on the same day as his arrest. He remains suspended at this time.”

“Officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continue to liaise with and support Hertfordshire Constabulary about this investigation.”

“A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Peter Burt, Senior District Crown Prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern, said: “Following a referral of evidence by Hertfordshire Constabulary, the CPS has now charged David Carrick with a total of 14 alleged offences against four women.

Right to a fair trial

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

PC Carrick is due to appear at St Alban’s Crown Court on Friday, 3 December for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH) about the first rape charge.