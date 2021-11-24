Met Office issues yellow weather warning for the UK

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the UK this weekend with Scotland likely to be affected from Friday and the rest of the country from Saturday. Winds of up to 80 mph are expected in coastal areas whilst further inland winds of between 50 and 60 mph could be reached.

The Met Office has warned that the severity of the weather is likely to affect daily lives with delays to public transport with ferry, train and bus services all likely to be disrupted.

Delays to public transport are expected, with ferry, train and bus services likely to be disrupted. Due to the strength of the winds power cuts may occur and mobile phone service may be affected. There is also a warning that there may be damage to buildings with tiles and other exposed and loose items likely to blown off.

The yellow weather warning issued for Saturday will extend to cover the majority of the UK and will come into effect from midnight until 6pm.

STV meteorologist Sean Batty said: “It’s been a while since we’ve experienced stormy conditions, and so far autumn has been pretty quiet. This week we go into a much more disturbed phase with periods of strong winds and some wintry weather for higher ground – again it’s been a while.

“There are two bouts of strong winds, one Wednesday evening and then again Friday through to Saturday. Winds will pick up on Wednesday afternoon in the north of the country with gusts around 60mph possible across Orkney the north Highlands and perhaps Lewis for a while before moving into the north east of the country. This spell of wind weather eases down into Thursday morning before we see the next spell developing on Friday.

“The winds on Friday will be stronger with a risk of gusts peaking at 70 to 80mph in the most exposed parts of the Northern Isles, north Highlands, and then later the Buchan area. Even through this is where the peak will be, the whole country will experience wild weather on Friday night into Saturday.

“As the storm system clears away this will bring stronger winds down the east coast for a time where gusts could reach 60-70mph early on Saturday.

“All the time we will be in colder air and with the wind added on it’ll feel near freezing in the north. Ice is also likely to be an issue on the highest routes in northern parts of the country too.

“While this is nothing out of the ordinary, it’s still going to be a shock after such a mild autumn.”

As always where the Met Office has issued a yellow warning, people ahould take care. Where necessary action should be taken to protect life and property and where possible travel should limited to absolute necessary trips.

