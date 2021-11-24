Malaga lights up over 500 streets for Christmas

Over 500 streets in Malaga shine this Christmas decorated with lights.

Lights flood the capital in 2021 with more than half a million points of LED lighting, with a power of about 137.5 kilowatts.

Around 80 of these streets and roundabouts correspond to the emblematic areas of Malaga. There are 85 natural trees lit up, 37 ground figures, 1 area with a garland, 30 grouped motifs, 85 lamppost motifs, 3 pines with a three-dimensional structure, 218 arches and 6 signs.

In addition to Calle Larios, which this year recovers its traditional musical show (although without an announced schedule to avoid crowds), this Christmas the Alameda, Plaza de la Marina and Paseo del Parque take a new role.

In keeping with its new image after its urban renovation, the Alameda presents elegant lighting and spectacular decoration both during the day and at night, made up of 500 led strings of glossy leaves and lights.

The decoration of the Plaza de La Marina and the Park is made up of a total of 14 arches with decorations reflecting multiple-coloured candies and lollipops.

Calle San Juan acquires special importance this year and the lighting has been designed in two sections – the ‘Hall of Chandeliers’ and ‘Enchanted Garden.’

Along with the Christmas lights, in several streets of the Historic Centre there will be music played from 11am to 1pm and from 5pm to 9pm both in Calle Larios, San Juan, Puerta del Mar and Calle Nueva starting on November 27.

This music will be composed of interpretations by artists from Malaga as well as popular Christmas carols.