Warning as “unstoppable” lava flows at 10 metres per second

Officials warned today, November 24, that the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma is pumping flows of lava into the ocean at record speeds of 10 metres per second.

INVOLCAN recorded the molten rock at speeds that have never been seen on the island after the volcano has been erupting for 67 days and caused displacement for thousands of people after homes and businesses have been destroyed.

The flows are currently adding to a new lava delta close to the town of Tazacorte on the island’s western coast.

The most recent delta started to form on Monday when a stream of lava flowed into the ocean, causing authorities to confine around 3,000 locals.

INVOLCAN has said that the lava flow has been travelling towards the coastal path near La Laguna mountain.

Más imágenes desde Montaña La Laguna a las 11:30 hora canaria / More footage from La Laguna Mountain at 11.30 am Canarian time pic.twitter.com/uPZ7vwKAX7 — INVOLCAN (@involcan) November 23, 2021

Yesterday, the agency shared videos to Twitter with one clip captioned: “The lava flow continues its unstoppable advance in the surroundings of La Laguna mountain.”

At a speed of 10 metres per second, that means the lava is travelling at around 22 mph and could travel the distance from Cumbre Vieja’s cone to the cliffs of Tazacorte in about 10 minutes.

The lava is also estimated to have covered a total of 1,074 hectares of land.