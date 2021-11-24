La Pobla de Farnals: Mother of missing girl receives phone call from her asking for help.

The 15-year-old has been missing since Monday, November 22.

THE mother of a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Monday, November 22 from her home in La Pobla de Farnals, Valencia, received a phone call from the teenager last night (November 23). The phone call, received at 9.15 pm, was described as “worrying” by her mother.

Speaking to Levante-EMV, the mother explained that in the conversation, which lasted two minutes and 46 seconds, her daughter sounded “very strange”.

“She told me that she was feeling very bad and to go and pick her up, but she didn’t tell me where she was or who she was with,” said the girl’s mother. It was “extremely worrying.”

According to the mother from La Pobla de Farnals, someone hung up the call but not before her daughter revealed she was in Valencia. Later that night, the mother received several calls also from a hidden number, but when she picked up the phone, no one spoke and all she could only hear was breathing on the other end.

Before her disappearance, the missing girl had spoken to her mother at around 1.30 pm on November 22 via video call. The teenager had been under psychological treatment after being bullied at school so had spent the day at home. During the video call between the two, the girl explained to her mother that she did not feel like eating, but that she was going to make a lasagne.

These new facts have already been brought to the attention of the Guardia Civil in Massamagrell, who are investigating the disappearance of the minor.

