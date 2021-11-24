Jet2 cancels flights to popular holiday destination due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jet2 have decided to cancel all of its flights to Austria. The airline has cancelled flights up until December 1, 2021. Austria has recently headed into another lockdown after the number of coronavirus cases increased. The country will be lockdown for a minimum of 10 days. Only shortly before this National lockdown, Austria had decided to place unvaccinated people in lockdown.

Jet2 commented on the flight cancellations and said: “Due to the Austrian government imposing a national lockdown, we have taken the decision to suspend flights and holidays to Vienna up to and including December 1.

“Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we have been repeatedly recognised by independent travel agents for how we have handled this, and all affected trade bookings will be cancelled with a relevant refund.

“For bookings due to travel to Vienna after December 1, we will provide a further update ahead of then.”

Many people had been expecting to head to Vienna to enjoy Christmas markets and a chance to ski.

