Health bosses warn Andalucia “could possibly move to Level 1 next week”

The Junta believes that Andalucia “will possibly spend next week at level one” with new restrictions, Jesus Aguirr said today, November 24 “this time will tell us, also by area and health district.”

With 783 infections in 24 hours today in Andalucia, the highest figure since September 6 (1,298), although still far from the peaks of other more difficult times of the pandemic it is still not optimistic numbers.

The Andalucian Government has called a meeting of the High Impact Public Health Alerts Advisory Council for this Friday, November 26, with the aim of analysing the evolution of Covid in the community, where there is a rise in the incidence rate.

At the moment, the entire territory is at level zero, however, the situation could change in the coming days.

This has been recognised by the Minister of Health, Jesus Aguirre, who has said today that Andalucia “possibly next week will pass to a level one with the restrictions of this level.”

“But time will tell us this, also by area and health district,” he pointed out.

Aguirre has asked for “absolute tranquility” in the leisure sector in the face of the new Covid ‘traffic light’ approved this Tuesday by the Government of Spain, since Andalucia “has its own levels” and “will take the measures when they believe it to be appropriate.”

Asked whether the committee of experts will take some type of restrictive measure on Friday, Aguirre has indicated that “what we are thinking right now is that the Covid passport is an instrument, especially in residential health and social health areas, that we can use to ensure that those who enter are sufficiently vaccinated.”

“I hope the TSJA grants it and we can apply it as soon as possible,” he added.

Regarding whether mass events are in danger this Christmas, the Minister of Health has stated that with the Covid figures that are currently in Andalucia “we are relatively calm and we hope to have a Christmas as happy and familiar as possible.”

The Covid curve in Andalucia continues its upward trend. Given the latest figures today, the Minister of Health regretted that the rate “is rising slowly, but steadily.”

A scenario in which the Andalucian Government admits to being “quite concerned, especially seeing the evolution in other European countries.”