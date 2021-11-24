Fleetwood Town sack Head Coach Simon Grayson.

Grayson has left the club with immediate effect.

FLEETWOOD TOWN has confirmed on Wednesday, November 24, that Head Coach Simon Grayson has left the club with immediate effect. Fleetwood Town currently sit in 22nd position in League One.

Following a difficult run of results, Assistant Head Coach David Dunn will also depart and “everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Simon and David for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club,” a statement read.

The club also said that the “search for his replacement will begin immediately and will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.”

Fleetwood Town Football Club is an English professional association football club based in the town of Fleetwood, Lancashire. Established in 1997, the current Fleetwood Town F.C. is the fourth incarnation of the club; it was originally formed in 1908.

Grayson has managed a number of clubs. In 2008, he was appointed manager of Leeds United, leading them to promotion to the Championship in 2010 before being dismissed in February 2012. He then moved to Huddersfield Town, where he again gained promotion from League One via the play-offs, beating Sheffield United in the final.

In February 2013, Grayson became the new manager of Preston North End, and later had short spells in charge of Sunderland, Bradford City and Blackpool again.

Fleetwood Town has not won in their last five league games and find themselves third from bottom in the table.

