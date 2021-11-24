DGT suggestions for safer driving in snowy conditions

With the DANA bringing extreme cold and snow to parts of Spain, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has taken to its official Twitter account. They have issued a series of recommendations to all those who are going to go out on the road with their vehicles.

Of course, the logical thing is, if it has snowed, and you don’t really need to go out, then don’t. It is better to stay home until the weather improves. If you do decide to go, then at least consult the traffic information and check the state of the roads you will be travelling on, before leaving.

How to drive your car in the snow

If you should decide to go out in this type of weather then the DGT has some recommendations to help you drive safely. If you do not have winter tyres, you must always carry a set of snow chains in the boot of your vehicle, just in case driving suddenly becomes difficult. Remember to always drive off the road to fit the chains, and to place them on the drive wheels of the car.

Before setting off, clean any snow from the car’s windscreen and headlights, for good visibility. Also, remove accumulated snow from the front end of the vehicle, especially the bumpers, since this can affect the steering.

You should always carry warm clothes, food, water, a fully charged mobile phone, and a full tank of petrol, in case of any unforeseen problems, or traffic jams.

Driving in the snow, or in adverse weather conditions, specific driving is required. You must reduce speed, increase the safety distance to other vehicles, and try to drive more smoothly. Sudden movements on snowy, or wet, roads with the steering wheel, can make you lose control of the vehicle. Below three degrees, ice sheets can form on the roads, making driving unmanageable, or at least, very treacherous.

Always remember that safety is always the most important thing. If conditions get complicated and you don’t have the car sufficiently prepared for an intense snowfall, it is best that you leave the road, and wait in a safe place to see if it clears up soon, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

