Cumbre Vieja breaks record for longest erupting volcano on La Palma

The volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja is already the longest on La Palma, with 67 days of destruction and uncertainty.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has been erupting for 67 days, making it the longest on La Palma. The record so far was held by the Fuencaliente volcano with 66 days of eruption between 1677 and 1678.

“We would have to go back to 1648 to see an eruption of longer duration anywhere – San Martin-Tigalate (77-82 days). Almost 400 years without such a long-lived eruption,” says volcanologist Ruben Lopez.

After 67 days, the volcano still does not seem to be ceasing its activity.

Currently, several emission centres with variable activity and with greater lava input are still active in the northern area, and its arrival at sea continues to expand the new strip created.

The total area affected by the volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma is estimated to already exceed 1,073 hectares, with a maximum width between external flows of about 3,300 metres.

Yesterday, November 23, the PEVOLCA Directorate finalised the confinement order for the coastal nuclei of Tazacorte, decreed on Monday for possible emanation of toxic gases after the lava reached the sea.

According to the latest report issued yesterday, air quality levels remain regular and reasonably good.

The weather conditions remain unfavourable for the aviation operation, mainly for La Palma airport.

Meanwhile, the level of seismicity has increased at depths greater than 20 kilometres and at intermediate depths, it continues to be located in the same areas.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has located 27 seismic movements on La Palma during the early hours of this morning, November 24, with magnitudes ranging between 2 and 3.8.