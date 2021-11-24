CGT brings legal action against Renfe for cutting Malaga train services



The General Labor Confederation (CGT) has brought legal action against Renfe. It has placed a case before the Prosecutor’s Office over the suppression of Cercanias trains in the Malaga nucleus, in the face of what the union considers “criminal indications as they are Public Service Obligations (OSP)”.

According to the CGT, it says that the railway company should provide at least 136 daily services, in accordance with the provisions of the Renfe/State Program Contract which is in force until 2027. This should entail 108 trains on the C1 Malaga-Fuengirola line, and 28 on the C2 Malaga-Alora line.

Their argument is that there has been a violation of Article 41 of the Workers’ Statute “by seriously affecting Renfe’s unilateral decision to abolish 30 per cent of the daily trains close to the shifts, schedules, and salaries of the workers”.

The union also informs that it is going to register a collective dispute for substantial modification of the working conditions of the Cercanias driving group before the social court of Malaga.

In a statement, the CGT points out that in addition to these legal actions, it plans to maintain public demonstrations, “to recover the right to mobility of citizens, and the provision of jobs for railway personnel in the province of Malaga”.

It states that they are finalizing the preparations for “the road that leads to Renfe’s Bethlehem, and the Ministry of Transport”. This protest will be held on December 3, from 11.30am. The union will also participate in protest actions that users are organising for next November 27 in Benalmadena, December 5 in Torremolinos, and December 12 in Fuengirola.

In addition to demanding more trains, their objectives pursued by taking the suppression of the Cercanias trains to the courts is that “the Public Service Obligations (OSP) are met, and the replacement of all the trains that existed before the start of the pandemic”.

Since the beginning of the European year of the railways in Malaga, the CGT points out that 3,404 commuter trains have been cut. It added that if the 34 daily cancellations continue, then by December 31, that will mean another 1,292 trains will have been eliminated, as reported by diariosur.es.

