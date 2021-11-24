Captain Birds Eye to be replaced on packs of Fish Fingers for first time ever.

Captain Birds Eye is to be replaced on packs of Fish Fingers for the first time ever.

The Captain will be replaced by a seven-year-old boy.

Birds Eye partnered with Iceland for a nationwide competition looking for children aged 6 to 12 to submit their very own Fish Finger recipe – which was won by 12-year-old Tadhg from Manchester.

Tadhg’s prize is to feature on limited edition packs of Birds Eye Fish Fingers in Iceland stores from February 2022 and have his winning recipe for fish finger tacos printed on Birds Eye packs.

The budding young chef said of his prize: “I’m so excited to be Birds Eye’s new mini captain – I can’t wait to go in store and see my face on packs of fish fingers!

“They are my favourite on our ‘Taco Tuesday’ family nights. We change up the flavours and ingredients each week, although I love cheese as much as fish fingers so will always add that too!

“I really hope other people try my recipe and see how yummy it is.”

Sarah Stebbings, senior brand manager for fish fingers at Birds Eye, said: “Birds Eye fish fingers are iconic and our consumers’ passion for thinking of new recipes to include them in certainly hasn’t slowed down over the years.

“For many, they bring back memories of their childhood, so it’s lovely to be able to get the next generation excited about them in such a creative way too. Especially as we know that 42% of children’s first taste of fish comes in the form of fish fingers!

“Knowing the numerous benefits that fish offers, we’re always looking for new ways of encouraging families to eat more fish – as the NHS advises two portions of fish per week.

“We’re delighted to have Tadhg as our first-ever mini captain, as he’s created the perfect recipe to help parents engage their children at mealtimes and I look forward to seeing what other creations may come off of the back of this one.”

