A new German government finally formed

A new German government is finally formed. This puts an end to Angela Merkel’s 16 years rule of the country. Germany will have a new government before Christmas, probably the week of December 6, with the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Chancellor. Social Democrats, Greens, and Liberals have presented this afternoon in Berlin the coalition agreement that will give way to a tripartite unprecedented since the fifties of the last century.

The important issues that unite the parties

The leaders of the parties that make up the new German government unveiled the important issues that unite the parties over the next four years. They are mainly based on the de-carbonisation of the economy, the digitalisation, and modernisation of the country, and social protection.

The tripartite has agreed “to favour a more rapid development of renewable energies, to ensure a minimum price of CO2 emissions to encourage the exit from fossil fuels as soon as possible, and to increase investment for projects related to green hydrogen”.

New legislation to be introduced

The new legislation includes the coal phase-out ideally scheduled for 2030, eight years earlier than Merkel’s grand coalition government had agreed. The new German government aims to raise the minimum wage to 12 euros an hour. Also, construct 400,000 new homes a year (100,000 of which are social housing). Other agreements that have been announced are the legalisation of cannabis, faster naturalisation of immigrants, and lowering the voting age to 16.

The three German government partners are open to considering reform of the Stability and Growth Pact, The pact “has demonstrated its flexibility,” the agreement assures. “On this basis, we want to secure growth, maintain debt sustainability and ensure sustainable and climate-friendly investments,” it adds. “The further development of fiscal policy rules must be based on these objectives to strengthen their effectiveness in the face of the challenges of the moment.” This instrument, the tripartite assures, must be “simpler and more transparent, also to strengthen its implementation.”