Workers recommended to work from home as COVID cases rise in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland First Minister says people in the country should minimise social contact.

FIRST MINISTER of Northern Ireland Paul Givan says people in NI should take “every effort to try and minimise the transmission rate” of COVID by minimising social contact and to work from home where possible.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, November 23, Givan said the executive is asking people to “redouble our efforts” against COVID in the hopes of avoiding further restrictions.

He also asked for workers “need to work from home” where they can, and for employers to support that.

Deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill told the news conference: “Clearly this is a moment to reset things and to really refocus on where we are.”

Although she warned of “uncertain times”, she continued: “Now is the time to act.

“This is our best chance at actually avoiding further restrictions down the line.”

“What we are asking of people isn’t anything new, but it’s a “restatement in terms of where we’re at”, she added.

During the news conference, Mr Givan also urged the public to get vaccinated.

According to Sky News, Northern Ireland’s COVID case rate is far higher than in the rest of the UK and have a lower vaccination rate – only 79 per cent of people over 12 have had two doses and just 19 per cent have had a booster.

Robin Swann, health minister for Northern Ireland, said: “The message is to the people of NI, if you are eligible for vaccination please come forward and get that.

“It will all make a difference, the time is now to take those actions.”

