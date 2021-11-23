Two arrested after Somerset couple killed in front of their two kids

Two arrested after a Somerset were couple killed in front of their two kids.

The young couple sustained serious injuries after an alleged parking dispute that has left two children without their parents.

TWO kids have been left without their parents and two men have been arrested after a couple were killed over an alleged parking dispute in the village of Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset.

36-year-old Stephen Chapple and his wife Jennifer, 33 were treated by paramedics at around 9.45 pm on Sunday, November 21 after suffering serious injuries inside their home but they were pronounced dead at the scene. The couple’s two children were inside the property at the time.

Two men, aged 34 and 67, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. According to The Sun, police had previously been called to deal with rows at the address which were believed to be about parking issues.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The thoughts of everyone in the force are with the families of the two people who sadly died.

“Two young children were inside the property at the time of the incident and while thankfully they weren’t hurt, they are understandably distressed at what has happened.

“They are being looked after and specially trained officers have been deployed to support the victims’ families in what is undoubtedly the most difficult of times.”

He added: “We will carry out a full and thorough investigation and we will do all we can to achieve justice for the victims’ families.

“While this appears to be an isolated incident, there will be increased police activity in the area to provide the community with reassurance.

“Incidents like this are very rare but when they do happen, we know they cause significant concern so we’d urge anyone with worries or questions to speak to an officer or contact their local neighbourhood policing team.”

“If anyone has information which would help our investigation, please phone 101 and give the call-handler the reference number 5221274497.”

The poor kids are now being cared for by specialist police officers.

