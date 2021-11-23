The best British newspaper in Spain

THE Euro Weekly News has been offering the best British news in Spain through its six newspaper editions for 22 years.

Covering British news from across the UK, Spain and internationally, the Euro Weekly News offers its newspaper and online readers everything from politics and travel to celebrity news.

Published every Thursday, the free newspaper is the most read English-language newspaper in Spain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



About the Euro Weekly News

The Euro Weekly News was founded by Steven and Michel Euesden and offers six print editions covering the Costa del Sol, Almeria, Axarquia, Costa Blanca North, Costa Blanca South, and Mallorca.

The EWN has since expanded to include a successful website and both the papers and web cover everything from local news to Spanish national news, international affairs, local events, entertainment, and popular columns.

Its papers also cover around 150 articles in each edition, more than twice the number of articles published by its nearest competitors, and are read by around 500,000 people a week.

The newspapers are placed online at the EWN website every Thursday as e-editions for those who prefer to read their news on the web, with the website attracting around 1.5 million readers a month.

The Euro Weekly News also works with major English news networks around the world including the BBC in the UK.

British news

Both in its newspapers and online, the Euro Weekly News covers news from across the UK, including England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

It also covers both national British stories as well as local pieces and the topics that matter most to its readers, including Brexit, travel news, Covid restrictions, weather and celebrity news.

The EWN also keeps its readers informed of the latest British political news.

Spanish news

In addition to covering British and international news, the Euro Weekly News also offers local and national Spanish news, covering the Costa del Sol, Axarquia, Almeria, Costa Blanca and Mallorca, as well as national stories.

The paper and website covers all the latest traffic regulations and many other legal points that affect locals and foreigners alike. Other topics include Spanish political news, travel, and pensions news. From the biggest breaking national stories to the latest news on your doorstep, Euro Weekly News keep British expats in the loop.

Awards

Its work on reporting and covering local and national news has seen the Euro Weekly News win multiple awards, including including Best Free Newspaper of the Year (Premios AEEPP), Company of the Year (Costa del Sol Business Awards) and Collaboration with Foreigners honors (Mijas Council).

Celebrity friends

Over the years, the Euro Weekly News has built a reputation that has attracted people in high places. Steven and Michel Euesden have made many celebrity contacts, including The Duchess of Cornwall, Des O´Connor, and Peter Andre to name just a few. The paper has been at the heart of many high-profile events, supporting good causes and inspiring people in local communities and beyond.

In the community

The Euro Weekly News also works to support many charities and organisations in the British expat community in Spain, including events run by the British Consulate and CUDECA. EWN is also well known for supporting the needs of many animal charities including dog and cat rescue shelters, and publicising the many animal fundraising events across Spain.

Contact

Whether you are interested in joining the EWN’s newsletter or advertising with its papers, you can get in contact with the Euro Weekly News at Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain.

You can reach via email at [email protected] or [email protected] or by phone on 951 38 61 61.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.