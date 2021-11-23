Spain considering closing interiors of bars and restaurants at 11pm

Health in Spain will debate today about closing the interior of bars and restaurants at 11pm.

Health in Spain will debate today, November 23, about closing the interior of bars and restaurants at 11pm.

The measure, which would add the closure of nightclubs at 1am, would be applied in territories at medium risk and with high hospital pressure.

The proposal, as confirmed by health sources, would be activated when the cumulative incidence of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants due to Covid is exceeded and there is considerable pressure on hospitals and intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

The sources explain: “It is about giving more relevance to the hospital situation in the evolution of the pandemic. The key point is the hospital issue because right now the majority of infections occur in children under 11 years of age, who do not go to the hospital.”

It has been specified that it is “practically” the same “traffic light” of measures which was debated last week in the Commission, although an agreement was not finally reached.

The document that will be debated today, proposed by the Alerts Report, also includes the proposal to close the nightlife at 1am, and always dancing with a mask.

In hospitality establishments, such as restaurants, bars or cafeterias, the maximum occupancy of tables would also be restricted to 10 people or 50 per cent of the capacity in indoor areas.

In the case of high risk, when there is an incidence above 300 and the healthcare pressure is even higher, the proposal to be debated states that the interiors of the hospitality industry would not be closed, but could open at 25 per cent capacity, with six people per table but closing at 11pm.

At extreme risk, with an incidence above 500, the interior of the hotel business would be closed.

With this update, Spain would be at medium risk in terms of the accumulated incidence at 14 days, since it is above 100, but it would not meet the parameters in hospital occupancy, which still stands at 2.33 per cent in the case of hospital beds and 5.70 per cent in ICUs.

The Commission will give those 60 and over and health and social health personnel a third dose of the vaccine, as agreed last week by the Vaccine Report and announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez.