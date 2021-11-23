Robbery victim dies in Malaga six months after her assault



A 60-year-old woman died last week in Malaga’s Regional Hospital, six months after being admitted to the facility following a vicious attack in her home in the city last April 28. The National Police had been searching for the perpetrator, with a charge pending of robbery with violence, an investigation which has now become a probable murder charge if apprehended.

After finishing her shopping, the woman had returned to her home on Calle Ferrandiz, in the Victoria neighborhood the capital. As soon as she went to open her front door, somebody attacked her and beat her, causing severe injuries. For such a terrible beating, the assailant only got away with the lady’s purse and mobile phone.

Worried relatives, after not seeing her for some hours, and for not answering her mobile, called the police. Upon arrival at her home members of the Royal Fire Department of Malaga tried to get through the door, but they did not succeed. They finally accessed the home at around 8pm, where they found the woman lying badly injured in the hallway, surrounded by her shopping bags.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Health workers did their best to treat her and then she was admitted to the Regional Hospital with a double jaw fracture and head trauma. According to sources in the facility, she entered and left the intensive care unit (ICU) on several occasions, suffering several strokes during her stay in the hospital.

An investigation is reportedly ongoing, with the National Police keen to catch the perpetrator, or perpetrators, of this awful assault that has now resulted in the woman’s death, as reported by diariosur.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.