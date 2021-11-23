THANKS to the generosity of former landlords there will be a Pop-Up Christmas Shop for Cala Nova Cancer Charity in Palma.

The charity already runs a normal charity shop which celebrated its tenth anniversary of first opening on November 12 and also has a separate furniture store but now the new short-term shop is full of Christmas gifts.

There is a huge selection of children’s books, games, puzzles and toys especially teddy bears of all different sizes but that’s not all as there are Christmas clothes for children, artificial trees, baubles of all sorts and other festive decorations.

A huge hamper is also being raffled and the proceeds of everything will be given before Christmas to ASPANOB the Association for Children with Cancer and their Parents in the Balearic Islands.

More stock is always welcome, so if anyone any Christmas item to donate to the shop, please take them round to 352 Avenida Joan Miro, San Agustin, 07015 Palma between 10am and 3pm and as it’s just two doors from the traditional charity shop, you can visit there to pick up some bargains.

