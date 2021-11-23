Planned electric outages in Andalucia announced by Endesa today, Tuesday, November 23, that there will interruptions in electricity supply mainly in Andalucia over the next 7 days. Consumers will experience only slight inconveniences that will last for a short period of time.

There will be several planned power outages in certain streets and towns in Andalucia as a result of repair works to the national grid that is scheduled by Endesa, Spain’s largest electricity provider.

Why will there be planned power outages?

The works are expected to extend and update the national grid to improve the services provided. Andalucia is not the only part of Spain that will be affected by the planned power outages. It will also affect other parts of Spain, such as the province of Catalunia, the Balearic and Canary Islands, parts of the Valencian community, however, the Alicante province will not be affected.

The utility company stated to expertsenrgy, “The planning of the scheduled outage of the Distribution Centers is based on the standard operation of the network. However, in order to ensure the physical safety of our operators, it may occasionally be necessary to carry out electrical manoeuvres that may require a brief disconnection at additional facilities.”

How do I find out if I am going to be affected?

To check out the exact times and places of the planned power outages, follow this link to Endesa’s website and it will take you to the exact page which shows the parts of the country that are due to be affected.

Once on this page, all you have to do is enter your municipal, province and street then click accept. You will be shown if and when your area has any planned power outages.

