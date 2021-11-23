Passenger allegedly ‘kills himself’ in airplane toilet

Passenger allegedly ‘kills himself’ in an airplane toilet



Alexander Dokshin, a 48-year-old Russian citizen, allegedly killed himself in the toilet of an aircraft that was travelling from Egypt to his native country. The S7 Airlines flight took off from the popular holiday resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, bound for Samara, in Russia. Dokshin’s unconscious body was found by crew members who broke the toilet door down, shortly after takeoff.

The pilot asked if there was a medical professional on board, and if so, to make their way to the rear of the aircraft. One medic among the passengers responded to the emergency request, trying his best to resuscitate the unconscious man.

An emergency landing was made in Cairo, where further attempts to revive the Russian were in vain, and he was confirmed dead by Egyptian paramedics. A police investigation followed, resulting in a five-hour delay to the flight. Officers made a point of questioning those passengers who had gone to the man’s aid. They also contacted the Russian consul to assist with the investigation.

Eventually, the plane continued its journey to samara with the deceased Russian’s body in the cargo hold. Tatyana, a passenger on the flight said, “I was sitting in the middle of the plane and panicked when they announced that a medic was needed. I turned around and saw that people behind me were in panic”.

She continued, “We rushed to land in Cairo and then were kept on the plane for five hours until his body was unloaded from the plane, and placed in the luggage compartment”.

S7 airline is Russia’s largest domestic carrier, and a Oneworld alliance partner of British Airways. A spokeswoman for the company said, “Having found the passenger unconscious, the captain decided to make an immediate emergency landing at the nearest airport – Cairo”.

“Three medical staff, including a resuscitator, were present on the flight, and provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation until the aircraft landed. The passenger was handed over to local doctors at Cairo airport, but unfortunately, despite all the resuscitation efforts, he died”, she added.

A full investigation into Dokshin’s death has reportedly been launched by Russia’s transport investigative committee. He has been described as a car mechanic who led a ‘normal family life’, survived by his 37-year-old wife, Kristina, and their young daughter, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

