One dead and others in intensive care after dangerous Italian ‘Covid parties’

One person has done and others are in intensive care after attending ‘Covid parties’ in Italy, with the aim of exposing themselves to the virus.

A 55-year-old man in Austria died last week after attending a party in South Tyrol, northern Italy, where he caught the virus.

Health officials claim he was an anti-vaxxer who had wanted to catch Covid so that he could get a ‘green pass’ which is used as proof of immunity in Italy.

Green passes are required for those in Italy to attend work, use long-distance trains, travel on planes and visit public places such as cinemas and restaurants.

The pass will last for 12 months for those who have been vaccinated and six months for those who have had the virus and developed immunity.

A 48-hour green pass can also be obtained by having a negative Covid test, this costs £12.60.

It is believed that the man who died worked in Italy and was attempting to get the green pass without having to be vaccinated.

At least three people, including a child, are said to be in South Tyrol hospital after they attended Covid parties. Two of them are in intensive care.

Under emergency laws in Italy, deliberately spreading the virus is a crime. These laws will be in place until at least December 31.

Patrick Franzoni, co-ordinator of the anti-Covid unit in the province’s capital Bolzano, told Italian newspaper Il Dolomiti of the events which then prompted investigations.

Dr Franzoni said: “We have received more than one account from doctors of patients who admitted to having been infected on purpose.”

“[They do this] to develop antibodies, and to obtain the green pass without vaccination.”

“There are long-term consequences and even young people can end up in hospital.”

Children over the age of 12 also have to have a green pass to attend school and it is thought that anti-vax parents have been exposing their children to the virus so they do not need to be vaccinated.

Dr Franzoni said that people have been meeting in outdoor areas of bars and restaurants where passes are not required, they hug, kiss and share drinks with someone who has Covid in order to catch it.

Others have been visiting bed-ridden sufferers of Covid and attempting to ‘breath in’ the virus.

A lot of cases have been brought over the border from Austria, which is now in lockdown due to the high number of cases.

On October 15, it was announced that staff at both private and public companies in Italy would have to have a green pass to attend work, unless medically exempt or working from home.

Those who do not attend work for over five days due to not having a pass will have their pay suspended.

Anyone who turns up to work without a green pass can be fined up to £1,260, and businesses that do not carry out checks can be fined up to £840.