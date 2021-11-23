Off-duty cop prevents Valencian woman committing suicide



An off-duty National Police officer helped save the life of a woman in the Valencian municipality of Alzira at the start of November. She had allegedly parked her vehicle in a secluded area and connected a hose from the exhaust pipe that was going in through the car’s window, clearly planning to end her life.

It was around 4pm when the police officer was driving past the quiet location outside the town of Alzira. He thankfully observed the car parked up in front of an isolated farmhouse. His instincts made him stop and go to investigate closer. This was when he saw the hosepipe going in through the back-left rear window, and realised the situation.

After checking inside the car, the officer alerted a uniformed patrol of the location. Just minutes later, he saw the woman coming from the farmhouse and heading towards the car. Spotting the cop, and in a clear state of nervousness, she informed him of her intention to take her own life. At this point, he identified himself as a policeman to reassure her that everything would be okay.

It was not possible for the officer to get close to the woman due to the presence of a breed of dangerous dog. Eventually, the cop managed to calm the woman, although she refused the offer of being transferred to hospital. A police patrol arrived at the scene and located her partner who came to take care of her, as reported by levante-emv.com.

People who need help have two telephone lines dedicated to the prevention of suicides:

the Hope Telephone: 717 003 717

or the Telephone Against Suicide: 911 385 385

