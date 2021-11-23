Naked man stabs himself to death in front of police in Zaragoza

Authorities have confirmed the death of a young man after he stabbed himself repeatedly in front of police officers Zaragoza.

Around 11:30am today, November 23, authorities confirmed the death of a young man after he stabbed himself repeatedly in the fountain in Plaza Roma in Zaragoza, reports the Heraldo de Aragon.

The individual was naked and armed with a knife when he entered the fountain in the square and started screaming while repeatedly stabbing himself.

The security forces of the National Police acted quickly and removed the individual from the water, however, ambulance crews tried to help the aforementioned and he did not survive.

The individual was only twenty years old and was very thin, according to witnesses. One of them has claimed that the man did not try to hurt or attack anyone but “was in his own world.”

The witness also confirmed that “he was very upset, screaming. He was carrying a small dagger.”

Individuo se autolesiona, imposible detenerlo como dice la persona que se escucha en el audio. pic.twitter.com/YknzMzH3NL — Cuerpos instituciones unidos. CIU. (@Cuerpospolicia1) November 23, 2021

Due to the incident, some people who were in the vicinity decided to hide in a supermarket near the square and shops in the area for fear that the deceased could attack them.

The police had tried to calm the man, however, he stabbed himself and fell into the water.

A video of the incident has been uploaded to Twitter with some people also claiming that the man was actually shouting “Allah” and that he was of Maghreb origin.

Although several witnesses have confirmed this, more details about the event have yet to be confirmed.