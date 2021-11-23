Nadhim Zahawi claims Britain will be the first country to beat Covid

Nadhim Zahawi claims Britain will be the first country to beat the covid pandemic.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has claimed that Britain will be the first “major economy” to beat the pandemic. The UK lifted the majority of its coronavirus restrictions in July. Countries in Europe are battling the virus and Austria has already introduced another lockdown.

Speaking to LBC Zahawi commented: “Our four-step plan meant that we were able to open up the economy in the summer,

“Some said it was a mistake. I think it was absolutely the right thing to do. We will probably, I hope — without being complacent — be the first major economy to demonstrate how you transition from pandemic to endemic using vaccines.”

Sajid Javid Health Secretary has called on people to get their booster jabs. He believes that ‘spending Christmas together’ depends on vaccination rates. Booster jabs will soon be offered to anyone over 18 years old.

Javid commented: “While the government is continuing to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country remains protected, we have very sadly seen a surge in cases in parts of Europe,

“The most important thing we can do to stop a similar rise in this country is get the jab.”

According to one expert, the UK’s covid rate in the autumn has left the country in a better position for the winter. Professor Paul Hunter commented: “There are a lot of people who had the infection in the last few months who, if they get it again, they will have it quite mild.

“Within Europe, we are also rolling out the booster faster than any others, although Austria is rapidly catching up with us.”

