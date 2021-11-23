Mobile ITV for mopeds returns to Nerja.

The mobile ITV unit for mopeds will be in Nerja on November 24 and 25.

THE councillor for Safety and Transport, Francisco Arce, announced that the mobile ITV unit for mopeds will be in Nerja on November 24 and 25. In Spain, Mopeds are obliged to undergo their first MOT three years after the date of initial registration, and subsequent MOTs every two years.

The unit will be located on the esplanade of the street market, at the end of Calle Cisne, from 8.15 am to 2.45 pm on November 24 and from 8.15 am to 12.45 pm on November 25. The appointment must be attended with a mask without a valve, according to Francisco Arce.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Arce also reminded residents that “all those interested in having their mopeds serviced must make an appointment in advance, which can be requested via the website www.itvcita.com or by telephone on 959 999 999”.

Payments must be made by bank card or letter of payment and drivers must also be in possession of a valid driving licence, technical inspection card and proof of insurance.

To improve road safety and protect the environment, the Andalucian Regional Government’s Department of Finance and European Funding has mobile ITVs in service, which “provides greater convenience to residents who have these vehicles and avoid having to travel to other places for inspections,” the councillor for Safety and Transport said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.