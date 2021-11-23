Military vehicle overturns near Dunblane causing serious injuries.

Two men were hospitalised after the crash at the Keir Roundabout near Dunblane.

TWO men – aged 33 and 21 – have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a military vehicle overturned at the Keir Roundabout near Dunblane around 9.45 am on Tuesday, November 23.

The army vehicle had been travelling south on the A9 before the incident and subsequently came to rest on the roundabout.

The two men have been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are serious but are not considered life-threatening.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A Scottish Ambulance Service helicopter was also scrambled to the incident, as well as four fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit.

Sergeant John Lang of the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0670 of 23 November.”

The road was closed southbound and one lane has since reopened.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.