Meredith Kercher killer released early

The man who was convicted of killing Meredith Kercher in 2007, Rudy Guede, has been released from prison in Italy.

The man who was convicted of killing British exchange student Meredith Kercher in 2007, Rudy Guede, has been released from prison in Italy early.

He has finished his sentence today, November 23, saying he wants to be forgotten.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Guede, 34 and of Ivorian nationality, was the only person imprisoned over the high profile sexual assault and murder of Meredith in Perugia, in central Italy.

Her American flatmate Amanda Knox and Knox’s Italian boyfriend were initially convicted, with the case open for years before they were eventually acquitted after appeals.

Guede’s 30-year sentence was cut to 16 years, with his final year spent doing community service.

He was set to be released in January, however, magistrates in the city of Viterbo, where he currently lives, granted him early release.

His lawyer Fabrizio Ballarini told Italian media about the release: “My initial thoughts are with Meredith Kercher’s family who’ve been confronted by this painful affair.”

Kercher, originally from Coulsdon in south London, had been in Perugia on an exchange programme from Leeds for three months when she was murdered.

Her family have campaigned since her death for the truth, with her sister saying six years ago that they were unlikely to ever know the details of what happened.

In the days after Kercher’s death, Guede left Perugia and travelled to Germany. Following his extradition back to Italy, he had a fast-track trial and was convicted after his bloody fingerprints were found at the scene.

He still denies the murder.