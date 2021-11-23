Maxwell´s Nerja calls for toy donations

MAXWELL´S bar in Nerja has announced it is collecting donations of toys for local children this Christmas, raising more than €175 so far in toys.

The donations will be handed out to local children through food bank Nerja Solidaria.

Owner Melissa Maxwell previously collected school essentials for children in Nerja earlier this year, raising more than €250 in school supplies. They were set to be distributed among around 80 families locally.

She had called on local residents to give to the charity programme to provide school essentials for local children.

Maxwell´s is now collecting toys to be given to local children through Nerja Solidaria. The food bank hands out food and essentials to those in need in the area.

Melissa said: “The final date to donate is 10th December, from then after we will deliver all the toys to Nerja Solidaria in time for them to give to all the children for Christmas.”

Any donations can be made at Maxwell´s Bar Nerja at Calle Fray Junipero Serra, 28.

