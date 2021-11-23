THE Mallorca Fire Brigade organised emergency exercise in the Soller tunnel on the morning of November 22 with all emergency services participating.

The purpose of the drill was to check the coordination, response time and security of the facilities especially as the tunnel is an enclosed environment where smoke and gasses could collect.

In addition, a serious accident with a number of casualties and damaged vehicles could make it difficult to reach and assist survivors due to the lack of space within the tunnel.

Working alongside the fire brigade were representatives of Palma Council, Soller Local Police, Guardia Civil, SAMU 061, and the Consell de Mallorca, under the coordination of the 112 service.

This simulation followed the framework of the safety protocol drawn up in 2008 by the then concessionaire of the tunnel as part of an agreement signed between Palma City Council and the Consell de Mallorca for the joint interventions of these two bodies.

This exercise is due to be undertaken on a regular basis although last year it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and next year the simulation will be under the control of Palma Council.

