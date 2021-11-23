Malcolm X’s daughter found dead at her New York home

Malcolm X’s daughter was found dead at her New York home.

The body of Malikah Shabazz one of Malcolm X’s six daughters was discovered at her home in New York’s Brooklyn on Monday according to the police.

Shabazz was 56 years old and was discovered by her daughter. The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident. Police arrived on the scene at 4.30pm local time after medics had had already arrived.

So far the death is not being treated as suspicious according to an NYPD spokesperson. At the moment murder has been ruled out. According to the police though the emergency services received a phone call from Shabazz before her death.

US activist Malcolm X was murdered in 1965. Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were recently acquitted of Malcolm X’s murder. At the trial, both had pled not guilty. Islam died several years ago.

Many people took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the family. Bernice King tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X,”

“Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah.”

Omar Suleiman, the founder of the Yaqeen Institute paid tribute and said: “Malikah was in the womb of her mother Betty when Malcolm was gunned down in front of his family. She never got to hug him here.

“I pray he will be waiting to embrace her there. May Allah have mercy on them and make it easy for her remaining family in earth.”

