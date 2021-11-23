La Palma: Residents warned to stay inside as fresh lava flow hits the sea

La Palma: Residents warned to stay inside as fresh lava flow hits the Atlantic Ocean.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has been erupting on La Palma since September. Over 7000 people have had to be evacuated and thousands of buildings have been destroyed.

Residents have been warned as lava made its way across the island from one of the seven lava flows and hit the ocean. After hitting the ocean large clouds formed which could contain potentially toxic gases. Two lava flows had previously made it to the sea. This third lava flow has entered the sea only a few kilometres north of the other lava flows.

The authorities have been using drones to capture footage as molten hot lava left the island and entered the sea.

On Wednesday the island’s airport was closed as weather conditions worsened. The airport has remained shut today Tuesday, November 23.

Residents in Tazacorte and San Borondon along with some parts of El Cardon have been warned to stay inside. Strong winds are blowing the clouds inland so residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

Miguel Angel the Technical director of the Pevolca eruption response committee has explained that residents in Santa Cruz are now being asked to wear masks. This is the first time they have had to wear masks since the volcano started to erupt.

