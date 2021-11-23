LA CALA de Mijas Lions continue to support local fencing club which they have done for the past 10 years.

This year, more than 30 fencers aged between six and 75 years of age will be learning about the art of fencing thanks in part to the financial support provided by the Lions.

According to their spokesperson, Luis Hernanz Burrezo, fencing is not, as some people believe, an elitist sport as fencers come from all walks of life and learn the best of life skills whilst enjoying their sport especially as nowadays, they practice in sports clubs not castles!

This season they have already won five medals, including golds, at major championships and the La Cala Lions wish them every success in the coming year.

In order to help them on their way, this year the donation given to the club by President David Kay was for a total of €1,500, representing €100 for each of the 15 years that the club has been in existence.

In addition to support for local groups and charities, the Lions also run regular meetings for those coping with Diabetes and also for those who are carers for Alzheimer’s and Dementia sufferers

