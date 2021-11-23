The Hunger Games’ Jennifer Lawrence says nude photo leak ‘trauma will exist forever’.

More than a hundred celebrities including Hollywood actresses had naked photos stolen and leaked by a hacker in 2014. The hacker targeted victims through their iCloud accounts. Naked photos were released on AnonIB, an anonymous messaging board. The images then made their way onto the 4Chan site.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Lawrence commented on the trauma that will be with her forever. She explained: “Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day.

“Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”

Lawrence also explained how she managed to avoid unwanted advances from former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. A lawsuit filed in 2018 says that the convicted rapist had boasted about having slept with Lawrence to one of his victims.

Lawrence has denied having anything other than a professional relationship with Weinstein. Lawrence stated: “Harvey’s victims were women that believed that he was going to help them.

“Fortunately, by the time I had even come across Harvey in my career, I was about to win an Academy Award.

“I was getting The Hunger Games. So I avoided that specific situation.

“Of course, I’m a woman in the professional world. So it’s not like I’ve gone my entire career with men being appropriate.

“But, yeah, that’s a perfect example of where getting power quickly did save me.”

