GoDaddy data breach exposes over 1M user accounts.

Investigations are still ongoing after a security breach at GoDaddy.

INTERNET domain registrar and web hosting company, GoDaddy, reported yesterday (November 22) that it has detected unauthorised access to its systems – where it hosts and manages its customers’ WordPress servers.

The breach, which could affect up to 1.2 million customers, was discovered on November 17 and has left customers vulnerable to phishing attacks after an unauthorised third party exposed users’ addresses and customer numbers.

The unauthorised third party was able to compromise a security password and could have had access to GoDaddy’s Managed WordPress code since September 6.

When GoDaddy identified suspicious activities they are said to have immediately contacted law enforcement and were able to reset all exposed passwords.

The ongoing investigation has found that information such as WordPress Admin passwords, database usernames and passwords, SSL private keys had been compromised.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are contacting all impacted customers directly with specific details,” says Demetrius Comes, chief information security officer of GoDaddy. “We will learn from this incident and are already taking steps to strengthen our provisioning system with additional layers of protection.”

“We are sincerely sorry for this incident and the concern it causes for our customers,” said Demetrius Comes, Chief Information Security Officer at GoDaddy.

This is the company’s second breach in the past two years after a hacker accessed SSH accounts for some customers in early 2020.

