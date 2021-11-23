Gareth Southgate signs new England contract

Gareth Southgate signed a new England contract, keeping him in the manager’s role until December 2024. His previous deal saw him in control until the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He took over the reins from Sam Allardyce back in 2016 and has not looked back.

The culmination of his success to date was in guiding England to the finals of Euro 2020 last July. His next big challenge is the Qatar World Cup, which runs from November 21 through to December 18. Following that, there are the qualifiers for Euro 2024.

“It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. We have a great opportunity in front of us”, said the England coach after his contract extension. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players, and support team for their hard work. I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in the future”.

His assistant Steve Holland also signed a new contract

Steve Holland, his assistant manager also agreed on a new deal that carries him through to the end of 2024. Southgate was originally given the job of caretaker manager, but two months later, he was handed the job on a full-time basis.

“Over the last few months, I’ve managed some of the biggest games in world football. There are no shortcuts to those moments. When you have a good team and have done a lot of work culturally, where they are a good team, you want to see it through and have a go”.

“It’s difficult to win major tournaments, we’ve only won one World Cup, but we have to believe that’s possible. It’s an aim we have as a team”, enthused Southgate. Out of 68 matches with Southgate in charge, England have won 44, drawn 10, and lost 14.

We're LIVE with Gareth Southgate as he discusses his new contract with the #ThreeLions 🎥 https://t.co/T9CHhf8nXY — England (@England) November 22, 2021

