Danniella Westbrook’s ex-boyfriend ‘devastated’ after dognappers hit.

Danniella Westbrook’s ex-boyfriend has been left ‘devastated’ after dognappers hit. The dognappers dragged Jude’s puppy from his house in Essex.

Jude Moore’s 11-month old American bully puppy was dragged from his house when he was out with his other dog. The incident was caught on CCTV. Footage shows two thugs as they steal the dog.

Jude has called for help finding her and has offered a cash reward. He commented: “I need everyone’s help please. Our 11-month-old XL Bully was stolen today from our home in Shoeburyness, Essex.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Two masked men wearing high-vis, being driven by a 4×4, have come into our home and stolen Queenie.

“They dragged her through the house.

“Words can’t describe how we are feeling. Please can all my friends and followers share this so we can find these scumbag c***s.

“Make this dog too hot to handle.

“Cash reward for any information.”

His plea for help went viral and one Facebook user commented: “My heart breaks for you all.

“Let’s all make this dog too hot to handle and get her back where she belongs.”

Speaking on Tuesday, November 23, Jude commented: “We were out walking our other family dog when, within five minutes of us leaving, that car shown on CCTV pulled up.

“They were snooping around the garden and entered our house.

“She must have tried to hide but they’ve grabbed her with such force that some of her fur has fallen off.”

Jude has been left devastated over the theft of his beloved pet pooch. He added: “We would never have expected something like this,”

“I couldn’t imagine anyone wanting to hurt her, because she’s really a big softy.

“She’s timid and soppy – and loves rolling over on her back to get patted.

“The appeal has gained a lot of attention though and the police have all the information, as well as one of the masks that the pair must have dropped.

“We just want our dog back safe and sound.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.