Covid tests for all travellers ‘could be scrapped in January’, according to reports.

Rules regarding coronavirus testing for international travellers are set to be reviewed in January. Aviation minister Robert Courts speaking at Westminster’s Airlines 2021 conference confirmed that the rule changes will hopefully boost holidays.

Coronavirus regulations have been eased recently for fully vaccinated travellers. COVID tests are still required even though self-isolation is not needed for people entering the UK.

The aviation minister hopes that the airline industry will “bounce back” from COVID. He commented on reducing measures and said: “We all want to reduce not just testing but all the restrictive measures.”

He went on to add: “We’re going to review the policy in January. We’ll be looking to see what we can do at that stage.”

The travel industry wants restrictive measures to be eased. Willie Walsh is the ex-boss of IAG, the company which owns British Airways. He has called on the Department of Transport to protect the aviation industry.

He commented: “I think we’ve had overly restrictive measures in place in the UK for far too long, and that’s definitely slowed down the recovery.”

He called on the Department for Transport to be “more vocal in defending the aviation industry.”

Walsh explained: “It has a job to do to ensure that other parts of Government understand the critical contribution that aviation makes, which I think has been taken for granted in the UK for far too long.”

