Controversy over law preventing killing abandoned pets in Spain

Controversy over a law preventing killing abandoned pets in Spain. The bill on animal welfare is still in draft form.

Controversy has broken out in the coalition government in Spain. Podemos have claimed that the PSOE is blocking the draft law on animal welfare. The law would see abandoned pets in Spain protected from being killed. If passed it would also mean only certified professionals can breed and sell animals.

The bill has also caused controversy among hunters. Podemos are pushing for the new law to be approved.

In October, the Minister for Social Rights, Ione Belarra, presented the new bill. It would overhaul animal welfare regulations on keeping and breeding animals. This is something that Podemos desperately want to bring into law.

Since October though no new developments have occurred. The text has already been finalised though. The bill would need the green light from the Council of Ministers but progress is slow.

The Ministry of Agriculture is said to be resisting the bill. The Ministry believes that the new regulations must protect the interest of hunters too. The Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas has said that his department will defend hunting and “watch over” the production of livestock.

Planas commented: “Obviously, as a minister, I will defend my views on this matter.” He went on to add that: “the dimension of hunting is very clear”.

