Chewing gum that ‘traps 95% of Covid particles in your mouth’, according to a new study.

Scientists have come up with a fantastic new idea that could help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The new chewing gum can actually trap Covid particles. Scientists conducted a study and discovered that the new gum can help prevent the spread of the virus when people cough, breathe or even talk. The gum limits the amount of coronavirus particles that are in a person’s saliva when they chew it.

So far experiments have revealed that the gum can trap 95 per cent of Covid particles in the mouth. Research has been carried out by scientists at the University of Pennsylvania. According to the researchers, the experimental gum tastes and even feels like the real thing.

The gum is not yet available but it could be a promising step forward for the future.

Sajid Javid the Health and Social Care Secretary has encouraged people to get their booster vaccines. He said: “Getting your Covid-19 booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the pressure on the NHS.

“While the government is continuing to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country remains protected, we have very sadly seen a surge in cases in parts of Europe.

“The most important thing we can do to stop a similar rise in this country is get the jab – so please get your vaccines as soon as you can so we can keep the virus at bay.”

