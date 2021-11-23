Catalonia could extend Covid passport for bars, restaurants and gyms

Catalonia could extend the requirement of the covid passport and also impose it to access bars, restaurants, gyms and elderly care homes.

The announcement to possibly extend the Covid passport was made today, November 23, by Catalonia Government spokesperson Patricia Plaja in an appearance to the media after the Executive Council meeting where she explained that the increase in Covid cases is already being noticed in the health system.

However, the measure will have to be endorsed first by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), since it affects fundamental rights.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Plaja has said that the resolution to be drafted by the Procicat is expected to come into force this Friday night, November 26.

Today, the certificate is required in the community to access nightlife venues, and also events in hotels or restaurants that have an indoor dance floor such as weddings, for example.

If the Catalan justice finally agrees to expand its use, in the coming days it will also be mandatory to have complete vaccination against Covid to enter any restaurant, gyms, sports centres and care homes.

Although it has done so on previous occasions, this time it is not so clear that the TSJC will approve the new restriction after the Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country (TSJPV) rejected the Covid passport in restaurants and nightlife, despite the Basque Government requesting it.